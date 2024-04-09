Police investigate child drowning in Margate

MIAMI - Margate police are investigating the drowning of a child on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at a home in the 157 block of NW 79th Avenue.

Chopper 4 flew over the house, where images showed a covered pool in the backyard and part of the residence cordoned off with yellow tape.

There were also several police vehicles outside the home.

Authorities said the child was transported to a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.