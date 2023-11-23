Police investigate 1 shot, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - Miami Gardens police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day shooting resulting in one person suffering from gunshot wounds and a passenger injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree.

Police said they responded to a call regarding multiple shots fired in the area of the 1700 block of NW 183rd Street.

When units got there, they discovered a vehicle crashed into a tree with two people inside.

One of them had been shot multiple times and the other sustained injuries due to the crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported one victim and airlifted the second victim to a local hospital.

The condition of the victims is currently unknown.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting as the investigation continues.

No additional information had been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.