Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed at Homestead shopping plaza

MIAMI -- Investigators on Monday announced the identities of a veteran Miami-Dade police officer and the man he shot and killed at a Homestead shopping plaza over the weekend.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the actions of Officer Fransisco Moreno, who has been on the force for 30 years.

Ian Alexander Arrington Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Ian Alexander Arrington, 44, died after authorities said he refused to drop a weapon he brandished while talking to a security guard working at Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street.

Arrington died after being flown to Jackson South Trauma Center, officials said.

According to police, Arrington allegedly opened fire with the gun he had, striking a parked car in the parking lot, which is when the security guard confronted him.

That's when the man allegedly showed his gun to the security guard, who called Homestead police.

Officers arrived a short time later on the scene and confronted the man.

While this was happening, the off-duty Miami-Dade police officer happened to be in the parking lot, waiting for his spouse to leave the grocery store. The off-duty officer noticed the suspect was armed and that's when he got involved.

"Both officers gave multiple verbal commands to this individual to put the firearm down," Miami-Dade detective Alvaro Zabaleta said. "And to place the firearm on the ground, the individual refused and then that's when you hear that the shots."