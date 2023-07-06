5 people shot at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police detectives are investigating a shooting resulting in multiple victims.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in the area of NW 19th Street and NW 29th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale police detectives are investigating a shooting resulting in multiple victims. CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami cameras captured video of several police units with their emergency lights on outside of the apartment complex.

Fort Lauderdale Chief of Police, Patrick Lynn addressed the media during a press conference. Here's what he had to say:

"Our investigation has revealed that at approximately 8:40 p.m. this evening, a group of people gathered in the courtyard... a second group of people confronted them as a result gunfire ensued and now we have five people confirmed in the hospital."

"We are actively pursuing all investigative leads."

The condition of those injured was not released during the press conference.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).