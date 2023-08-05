Police: Fight leads to 2 hospitalized in Margate

MIAMI - Margate police detectives are investigating a fight that led to several "intoxicated males" sustaining non-life-threatening injuries on Friday night.

It happened in the 6000 block of Northwest 8th Street.

Police said two victims were taken to area hospitals.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of injuries or weapons used.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details are known.