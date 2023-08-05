Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Fight leads to 2 hospitalized in Margate

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Police: Fight leads to 2 hospitalized in Margate
Police: Fight leads to 2 hospitalized in Margate 00:18

MIAMI - Margate police detectives are investigating a fight that led to several "intoxicated males" sustaining non-life-threatening injuries on Friday night. 

It happened in the 6000 block of Northwest 8th Street.

Police said two victims were taken to area hospitals.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of injuries or weapons used. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details are known. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 10:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.