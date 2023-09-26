Police chase, shooting overnight in Miami, one dead

MIAMI - One person was killed after a police chase and shooting in Miami.

According to police, it began with a carjacking Monday night.

Miami police officers initially spotted the vehicle but lost sight of it.

Miami-Dade robbery detectives heard what was happening over the police radio and saturated the area. They spotted the vehicle on 32nd Avenue just south of State Road 112/Airport Expressway. When they went to stop it, those in the car fired at the officers as it sped off.

Officers gave chase.

It came to an end in the area of NW 12th Avenue and NW 23rd Street when the driver lost control and crashed.

Police said there was a confrontation and shots were fired. One of the occupants of the vehicle was hit. He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died. Two other people who were in the car were taken into custody.

No officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting since it involved police officers.