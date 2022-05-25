Watch CBS News
Police ask public's help in identifying suspected hit-run-driver in NE Miami-Dade

MIAMI  - Miami-Dade Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a driver believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing eastbound on NE 114 Street, Monday morning at around 5 a.m., as the subject vehicle was traveling northbound on Biscayne Boulevard, fatally striking the victim.

Authorities said the driver fled the area without stopping to render aid or call 9-1-1.

The vehicle was discovered abandoned a short time later at a nearby public storage lot.

Video surveillance captured images of driver and passenger.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477). 

First published on May 25, 2022 / 11:52 AM

