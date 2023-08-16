Police arrest suspect accused of attacking, stealing man's jewerly in Coconut Grove

Police arrest suspect accused of attacking, stealing man's jewerly in Coconut Grove

Police arrest suspect accused of attacking, stealing man's jewerly in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE - Police arrested a suspect who they say attacked a man, and then stole his jewelry in Coconut Grove last month.

The Miami Police Department says a man was walking near Florida Avenue and Douglas Road in Coconut Grove back in July, when he was allegedly beaten and robbed by 45-year-old Marco Antonio Roura.

The victim suffered severe facial injuries, and his watch and necklace were stolen.

Roura has been charged with strong arm robbery and felony battery, and may face additional charges.