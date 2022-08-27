Police: Argument leads to shooting at Hialeah gas station

MIAMI - Police said an argument at a Hialeah gas station escalated to a shooting and now a man is facing attempted murder charges.

It happened overnight Saturday, after midnight, at the Shell station at 6795 W. 4th Ave.

Police identified the shooter as Brian Alvarez, 22, who was putting gas into his motorcycle at the time.

Here is what police said led to the shooting:

"Mr. Alvarez during the encounter motions with his hand and calls the victim to stand in front of him. As the victim approaches unarmed and in a non-aggressive manner, Mr. Alvarez produces a firearm, points it at the victim and fires his gun, striking the victim."

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he was in critical condition.

Alvarez was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder.

