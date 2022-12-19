Lockdowns lifted at 2 schools in Davie after suspect taken into custody

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities have lifted lockdowns at two Broward County public schools that were imposed while police searched for a wanted suspect in the area.

According to officials, the two schools in Davie -- Indian Ridge Middle School and Fox Trail Elementary School -- had implemented the lockdown before 4 p.m.

Indian Ridge Middle School, located at 1355 S. Nob Hill Road, went to secure lockdown status, the spokesperson said.

That means students and faculty are prohibited from leaving the campus but can move freely on school grounds.

Officials did not provide details about the lockdown at Indian Ridge.

Davie police said they were actively investigating "an incident" in the area of Fox Trail Elementary, located at 1250 S. Nob Hill Road.

Those on campus were told to remain where they were while police searched for the suspect. Others outside school grounds had been urged to avoid the area.

Officials have not disclosed details about the incident that led to the search for the suspect.