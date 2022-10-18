Watch CBS News
Local News

Police activity in NW Miami-Dade prompts campus lockdown

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Police activity prompts campus lockdown
Police activity prompts campus lockdown 01:55

MIAMI -- A lockdown was put in place Tuesday afternoon for an educational campus because of police activity in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities.

Officials at Thena Crowder Early Childhood & Diagnostic Center, located at 757 NW 66th Street, confirmed to CBS 4 News that a lockdown was in place because of the police investigation.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for information about their investigation.

Live video from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers at a nearby fuel station.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 12:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.