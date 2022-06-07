Police: 2 Miami men used GPS device to steal luxury vehicle in Florida Keys

MIAMI - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said two Miami men were arrested after being accused of using a GPS device to track and steal a luxury sport-utility vehicle from a vacation rental condo in Key Largo

Authorities identified Alonso Arias Membribes, 51, who will face charges of grand theft auto of a motor vehicle, petty theft burglary and Carlos Juan Rosa Torres, 20, who is facing simial charges.

Carlos Juan Rosa Torres Miami-Dade Corrections

Detectives said the vehicle's onboard GPS was instrumental in making the arrests.

"Miami-Dade detectives located the vehicle unoccupied at a residence and sent undercover officers to watch it until the suspects arrived. The suspects arrived and entered the vehicle at which time they were arrested," authorities said.

Sheriff's Office Detectives said that Arias Membribes rented the stolen SUV previously and placed his own GPS tracking unit on it in order to locate and steal it after he returned it to the rental company.