Police: 2 had valuables stolen in early morning Wynwood armed robbery
WYNWOOD — Two people were robbed at gunpoint in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami early Saturday morning.
At around 3:10 a.m., Miami Police responded to the area of 90 NW 29th Street in "emergency mode" to investigate a reported robbery. Upon arrival, the two victims told officers that they were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint.
Nobody was reportedly injured during the incident and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the robbery, as well as the suspect or suspects responsible.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.