15-year-old boy shot in the back in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - Miami Gardens police said a teenage boy was shot in the back while he was walking with four others Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. on 164th Street and 38th Place.

A woman said she heard gunshots and then the boy screaming on the road.

"Heard the three gunshots and when I came outside, I didn't see anything but when I came inside the house, I heard somebody yelling help me. Please help me."

Police said one of the four people the victim had been walking with shot him.

The teen was airlifted to a Ryder Trauma Center. His current condition is unknown.

Police are looking for 4 individuals who were with the victim at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said the boy was alert and talking when he was transported to the hospital.

A neighbor who didn't want to show her face said she ran over to help.

"I'm a mother. If it was my child, I wouldn't want him to be laying in the street somewhere asking for help and no one want to help him."

Neighbors and the boy himself called 911.

The woman we spoke to said the teen was scared and begging for help.

"He was just frantic. He needed someone to help him so I just went out. I just couldn't stand there."

Officers with the ATF, using a K9 to try to search for clues and the people responsible.

Police had one simple message, "We want parents to talk to their children. If they have firearms to please put them away so they are out of a juvenile's reach."