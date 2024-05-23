Watch CBS News
Plenty of South Florida sun on Thursday, rain chance is low

By Lissette Gonzalez

South Florida Weather for Thursday 5/23/2024
MIAMI - A warm start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s. Highs climb to 90 in the afternoon with mainly dry conditions.

Although the rain chance is low, isolated inland storms will be possible. We stay warm and mainly dry Friday with highs around 90 degrees. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Gradual heat up NEXT Weather

It will be hotter this weekend with the potential for record heat. Highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity. Saturday highs rise to 93 degrees with scattered storms. Sunday highs remain in the low to mid-90s with just a few storms.

The hottest day will be on Monday for the Memorial Day Holiday. Highs will be close to the mid-90s with the potential for isolated storms in the afternoon. The rain chance rises early to middle of next week due to more moisture.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 8:21 AM EDT

