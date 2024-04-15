Pleasant & breezy afternoon, warm up this week

MIAMI - A nice start to Monday morning with cooler temperatures in the 60s inland and low 70s along the coast.

There is some smoke around the southwest Miami-Dade area due to the grass fire burning at Krome Avenue and SW 8th Street. Since the wind is calm, residents with respiratory issues should avoid being outside or limit outdoor activity. The breeze will build out of the east during the morning and help steer the smoke away from the metro and coastal areas. The air quality index is moderate for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Warm up week NEXT Weather

In the afternoon we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies and mainly dry weather with highs in the low 80s.

A comfortably cool start on Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. Wednesday is looking wonderful too with a mild start and a pleasant afternoon. Warmer late week as highs climb to the mid-80s Thursday and Friday.



It will be warmest this weekend with highs rising to the upper 80s and the chance for a few showers.