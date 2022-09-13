Plantation woman gave birth in living room after baby came days early

FORT LAUDERDALE - It's a magical moment for parents Jamie and Tanner Kavrik, holding their new baby Quinn.

"I had been planning to do a water birth at Broward General (Broward Health Medical Center), with my doctor and midwife, and I was due September 16th," said Jamie Kavrik.

She said she started feeling contractions around 9 a.m. Sunday, so she called her midwife who told her she still had time.

Baby Quinn, however, had other plans.

"My contractions quickly went from that seven minutes apart to like two minutes apart. I think I had five or six of them," said Jamie Kavrik.

"I heard Jamie say 'the baby is coming,' so we ended up calling 911," said her husband Tanner.

The couple said help arrived within minutes. Plantation Fire Rescue 25 sprang into action.

"Our rescue crews on Rescue 25 made a rapid response to this address. They immediately administered care and she was having this baby. I don't know if it was a full moon, but that baby was coming," said Plantation Fire Lt. Aston Bright.

Right in the living room, a beautiful baby girl was born.

"The fire department was awesome. The police were awesome, everyone was so supportive. If I could do it all over again, I would do it just the way it happened," said Jamie Kavrik.

Quinn was 19.5 inches and 6 pounds 12 ounces. She was born under a full moon at 2:31 a.m. Mother and baby are doing well.