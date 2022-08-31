Who did this? Emaciated dog left inside crate in dumpster

MIAMI - The Plantation Police Department would like to know the identity of the person who left an emaciated dog found inside a crate in a dumpster.

Police said that the dog was left abandoned Tuesday at approximately 12:15 PM, at a dumpster at the Spectra Apartments complex located at 4540 NW 10th Place.

Authorities describe the pooch as a small, black male pitbull with white spots.

He was taken to Mutty Paws Rescue in West Palm Beach where he is being cared for.

If you know who might have abandoned the dog, please contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), 1 (866) 493-TIPS (Toll Free).