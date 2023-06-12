Watch CBS News
"Massive" crocodile removed from pool in Plantation Key

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Resident reports massive 10ft Crocodile inside pool in Plantation Key
Resident reports massive 10ft Crocodile inside pool in Plantation Key 01:23

PLANTATION KEY --  MIAMI - A "massive" 10 foot crocodile was removed from a swimming pool in Plantation Key early Sunday morning.

The homeowner contacted wildlife officials are 2 a.m. about the croc. Pesky Critters Wildlife Control sent out wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick and his assistant Jeff Peterla to corral the critter.

The splashes on the pool deck made for a slippery and dangerous situation but they were able to get it out of the water.

A Monroe County officer then assisted them with moving it to a safe location for release and encouraging it back into its habitat.

Crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida and endangered everywhere else in the United States. 

