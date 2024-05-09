Plan to convert Cutler Bay hotel into affordable housing wins support, draws opposition

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police say a homeless man was found dead on a bench near Homestead City Hall and while no foul play was found to be involved, people are saying this is an example of why more resources are needed in south Dade.

Homeless advocate Jacqueline Toledo Moreno, founder of Mau's Foundation said, "They become kind of isolated and that man passed away and it's like nobody cared."

Moreno has dedicated her life to helping people struggling with homelessness through her non-profit.

She says over the last three years, she's noticed an increase in homeless people in south Dade, bringing a higher demand for help.

"When you go to other agencies, everything is overbooked. Everything is lacking resources for them. So, they end up not having the proper healthcare. The proper follow-up or a place where they can rest, they can shower. They can clean themselves."

According to the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, on January 26, 2023, they counted a total of 49 unsheltered people. That number jumped a year later to 74, a 51 percent increase.

Toledo Moreno noticed many of them were senior citizens.

"Unfortunately their pension or social security or certain benefits are definitely nowhere near enough to even afford a room. If you see how much a room or efficiency is."

Miami-Dade police said the man found dead near Homestead City Hall was a known person in the community, who had health complications, but Toledo Moreno says something like this could be prevented with the right help.

"If he would have been on a follow-up or a care plan or a case worker. You know have someone who could guide them the outcome would've been way better."

And help could be on the way.

On Tuesday, a county plan to convert a La Quinta Inn Hotel in Cutler Bay into affordable apartments for older people facing homelessness won broad support from the Miami-Dade Commission, but many residents oppose the plan.

Our partners at the Miami Herald are reporting another commission vote is needed to approve the $14 million purchase of the hotel using county dollars.