Pitbull puppy left with no food, water and a severe skin condition rescued

MIAMI - Hallandale Beach police are looking for a man who they say abandoned a Pitbull puppy in need of medical assistance.

According to two witnesses, Ruben Morales, 55, left the dog with no food, water, and a serious skin condition when he moved from a residence in the 800 block of SW 8th Avenue on November 30th.

The witnesses told police they tried to contact Morales several times about the dog to no avail. They then called the county's Animal Control about the situation, approximately two weeks before the dog's condition was reported to the police.

On December 22nd, officers were sent to the home based on a tip to Crime Stoppers.

There they discovered two large dog crates and a mixed Pitbull puppy that was weak and had a severe skin condition. The puppy was immediately taken to the Neighborhood Veterinary Clinic for care.

According to the probable cause affidavit for Morales' arrest, "The dog shows obvious signs of swelling, redness, hair loss, skin irritation, scabs, foul-smelling crusts and dry blood mixed with open wounds. The victim's body showed little to no hair, which was thinning and according to the veterinary report, the dog suffered from severe pyoderma and demodex, murmur, and anemia."

Morales is accused of intentionally neglecting to care for the dog properly and provide it with necessary food, water, and medical attention. When he's taken into custody, he will be charged with animal abandonment and animal deprivation.

Paws 2 Care Coalition is currently taking care of the female puppy, which is believed to be four to five months old.

They say the dog has two tumors on her lower abdomen and a painful ear infection along with ear mites. The rescue said it will take four to six months of care before she's healthy again.

A fundraiser has been set up to pay for vet care expenses.