Pines teen facing child porn charges

MIAMI - An 18-year-old Pembroke Pines resident is facing charges after detectives say he was found in possession of images depicting child porn.

Police said Zion Alexander Carter was found in possession of multiple obscene images and videos "depicting child sexual abuse material."

Detectives say that a search warrant on his cell phone was served on May 31 and that is where they found the images depicting children between the ages of 8-13.

Carter has been charged with two felony counts of Sexual Performance by a Child (Child Pornography), eight felony counts under the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act, and ten felony counts of Transmission of Pornography by an Electronic Device or Equipment.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 6:31 PM

