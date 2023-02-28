Watch CBS News
Man whose vehicle ended up in canal in custody after standoff with Pines police

MIAMI - A man has been taken into custody Tuesday evening after being in a standoff with Pembroke Pines police. 

It happened after his vehicle ended up partially submerged in a canal in the area of Sheridan Street and 184th Avenue.

The driver had been sitting in a car while police had their guns drawn near the vehicle.

Images from Chopper 4 showed as the man was taken from the water's edge into a police cruiser. 

Authorities said, "the individual is safely detained and we will be transporting them to a nearby hospital for medical assessment."

Police had closed off the intersection nearest to the scene, as drivers were urged to avoid the area.   

It is not clear how the car ended up in the canal, but skid marks could be seen along the grass.

The investigation is ongoing.  

First published on February 28, 2023 / 6:57 PM

