Pinecrest plans peacock vasectomies to curb bird population

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The village of Pinecrest is in a peacock predicament.

The suburban neighborhood is being overrun by birds.

Neighbors complain the peacocks are driving them cuckoo, scratching up their homes and cars and creating a mess on their driveways.

We found several of the birds Wednesday, just north of Old Cutler Road.

In about a month from now, Pinecrest plans to take part in a pilot program, hoping to curb the population by giving peacocks vasectomies.

Commissioner Raquel Regalado says if the vasectomy plan works in Pinecrest, it could be implemented in other communities, including South Miami and Coral Gables.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 10:04 PM

