Pinecrest Cove Academy parents outraged after daughters' faces used on nude photos

MIAMI - Parents from one Southwest Miami-Dade school are outraged after artificial intelligence technology was used to put their daughters' faces on nude bodies.

Almost two dozen students at Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy became victims of deep fakes.

Parents say their kids' face photos were taken from the school's social media accounts, and put into an app that takes their real faces and puts them on nude bodies generated by artificial intelligence.

Authorities say two male students at this school were suspended for 10 days. They're accused of creating the computer images and posting them on social media and then sharing them around the school.

Parents of the victims say their suspension is not enough.

Gary Gilmore, a parent says, "I don't think it's going to end anytime soon. It's going to keep going and going and going until we get the resolution that we're looking for, which is the immediate expulsion of both of these young men."

"It made me feel violated. It made me feel unsafe. Like, I don't want to be in a school with boys who did that because I talk to them every day. I looked them in the face and they act like they didn't do anything," one of the victims said, without showing her face.

CBS News Miami reached out to the Florida Charter School Alliance which says the Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating this incident.

So, we reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department and they told us that they are working closely with the state attorney's office on this case.