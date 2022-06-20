Watch CBS News
Pilot shortage, bad weather led to flight delays, cancelations over weekend

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Travel trouble is impacting thousands of Americans trying to catch a flight.

Delays and cancelations left many stranded over the Father's Day weekend.

At Miami International Airport on Monday morning, the cancelations were at 17. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport the cancellations were at four.

June has seen an average of 2.2 million travelers a day go through security checkpoints. Friday was the busiest day so far this year.

Airlines say bad weather and a pilot shortage are to blame. Airlines add they don't have enough staff or flying capacity and the demand is sending ticket prices sky-high. 

CBS Miami Team
June 20, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

