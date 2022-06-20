Pilot shortage, bad weather led to flight delays, cancelations over weekend
MIAMI - Travel trouble is impacting thousands of Americans trying to catch a flight.
Delays and cancelations left many stranded over the Father's Day weekend.
At Miami International Airport on Monday morning, the cancelations were at 17. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport the cancellations were at four.
June has seen an average of 2.2 million travelers a day go through security checkpoints. Friday was the busiest day so far this year.
Airlines say bad weather and a pilot shortage are to blame. Airlines add they don't have enough staff or flying capacity and the demand is sending ticket prices sky-high.
