Watch CBS News
Local News

Pilot rescued near Sawyer Key after plane crashes in Lower Key waters, officials say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MONROE COUNTY -- The Sheriff's Office rescued a pilot after he made an emergency landing following a small plane crash off Sawyer Key on Sunday morning.

According to officials, there were no life-threatening injuries. 

The pilot, who was alone, was transported by Deputy Trevor Pike, where he then waited for paramedics at Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe Key.

The pilot is identified as 40-year-old Adam Joseph Barney of Orlando, Florida. 

Monroe County officials reported the aircraft was an Aero Commander 500.  

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the incident.

Aviation authorities are investigating how the crash happened. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 2:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.