Pilot rescued near Sawyer Key after plane crashes in Lower Key waters, officials say

MONROE COUNTY -- The Sheriff's Office rescued a pilot after he made an emergency landing following a small plane crash off Sawyer Key on Sunday morning.

According to officials, there were no life-threatening injuries.

The pilot, who was alone, was transported by Deputy Trevor Pike, where he then waited for paramedics at Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe Key.

The pilot is identified as 40-year-old Adam Joseph Barney of Orlando, Florida.

Monroe County officials reported the aircraft was an Aero Commander 500.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the incident.

Aviation authorities are investigating how the crash happened.