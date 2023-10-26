Pilot injured in emergency landing of small plane near North Perry Airport

MIAMI - The pilot of a small plane had to be transported to a local hospital after he made an emergency landing near North Perry Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The pilot, who was the plane's only occupant, has not been identified. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with a leg injury and is in stable condition.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating what may have caused the pilot to make the emergency landing.

Pembroke Pines police tweeted the following: