Pilot draws out Christmas tree flight path in skies above Southwest Florida

A Southwest Florida pilot was certainly in the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve. Screenshot via Ross Couples

FORT MYERS — A Southwest Florida pilot was certainly in the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve.

According to a screenshot of a flight path provided by CBS News Miami viewer Ross Couples, a private plane pilot decided to go for a quick flight in and out of Punta Gorda Airport to draw out a Christmas tree in the sky with their Piper PA-28-235 aircraft on Sunday afternoon.

Now, it may not have been obvious to anyone on the ground what the pilot's true intentions are, but it's not until one looks up Flight N8618W on any flight tracker site that one would see the holiday shape they drew up high in the sky.

CBS News Miami has not confirmed the identity and owner of the plane

A Southwest Florida pilot was certainly in the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve. FlightAware.com

According to FlightAware.com, it took the pilot just under two hours to draw the Christmas tree flight path.