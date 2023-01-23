"Pillowcase Rape" suspect took the stand in his own defense

MIAMI - The so-called "Pillowcase Rapist" took the stand in his own defense Monday in a Miami-Dade court.

Robert Koehler is facing charges stemming from a woman's rape in the early 80's.

"Let's just get this out of the way, did you rape (woman's name)," asked the prosecutor.

"No," he replied.

"Did you kidnap her?" asked the prosecutor.

"No."

"Did you burglarize her apartment?"

"No."

Authorities believe Koehler, 62, might have committed as many as 45 rapes, using a pillowcase or other fabrics to cover the face of his victims.

On Friday, jurors heard from the prosecutor that Koehler's DNA was linked to the crimes.

Last summer, the Broward sheriff's Cold Case Unit identified and charged Koehler for multiple sex assault cases from the 80s.

He'll be brought to Broward once the Miami-Dade cases are decided.