With technicians on picket lines, union warns AT&T strike could impact service

MIAMI - Local union leaders said roughly 1,400 AT&T service technicians are on strike. They said that is almost all of the technicians stationed in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties.

Many of them plan on staying here until a new deal is done.

Alexander Aguiar has been a technician with AT&T for 29 years but has not been paid in two weeks.

"It's not what we wanted. We'd rather be out there," Aguiar said, but rain or shine, he's been at the picket lines.

How much longer is the question?

"Guys are taking loans; guys are doing what they have to do to prolong this for as long as it has to go," Aguiar said.

He's one of 17,00 employees in the southeast that have walked out of work over disputes with AT&T over a new contract.

The Communication Workers of America Union is setting up weekly $300 payments from a strike fund.

Local CWA President Johnny Motiisi has been processing all the paperwork.

"We're both losing in this. I don't know how long we can hold out. I don't know how long AT&T can hold out," Motisi said.

Motisi said having so many technicians on strike could impact repair times if service goes out because of the weather.

"It could be affecting 911. It could be affecting hospitals. It could be affecting schools; it could be affecting fire departments, police stations," Motisi said.

AT&T responded with the following statement:

"We are committed to reaching a fair deal for our employee members of CWA District 3 [Southeast], with wages that outpace projected inflation and many other benefits that reflect today's competitive job market."

"We'll continue to ensure our customers receive the excellent service they deserve by taking action to minimize any disruptions from CWA leadership decisions."

CBS News Miami asked AT&T for specifics on who will fix power outages during the strike. They only said they had continuity measures in place and did not elaborate.

The CWA has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board about these contract talks. An AT&T spokesperson says they've invited a federal mediator to sit in on these negotiations.