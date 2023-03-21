Physical activity decline in the wake of COVID

Significant decline in physical activity in the wake of COVID

MIAMI - Did the pandemic put a crimp in your workouts?

If so, news findings show you're not alone and that there's been a significant decline in physical activity in the wake of COVID.

According to a new study in JAMA Network Open, Americans are taking significantly fewer steps than they did pre-COVID.

Researchers in Tennessee analyzed the Fitbits of thousands of US adults for two years before the start of the pandemic and then after June 2020. They found the median daily step count pre-COVID was 7,808 steps, post COVID that number dropped to 7,089.

Those who were at the highest risk of reduced activity include people with lower socioeconomic status and those reporting worse mental health in the early days of the pandemic.

The data also shows that the decline in "daily step counts" is continuing even after most COVID-19-related restrictions have been relaxed, which means the pandemic could be affecting long-term behavioral choices.

The study authors say it is still unclear whether this reduction in steps will result in real risks down the line, but previous research shows lower step counts over a long period could lead to heart disease risk.