"People can only be what they see": First Black, woman president, CEO begins job at Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman started her new job as the first woman and first Black president and CEO of the Philadelphia Zoo Monday.

Mogerman remembered the strict rules her parents set when she was a child wanting an animal at home. The South Chicago native was just like the dozens of kids walking the paths and only seeing certain animals while on a field trip to the zoo.

Those field trips were transformational for her when she was a student. Instead of quick visits, she created a career caring for and teaching about her favorite creatures.

"Growing up, my favorite animal – and my favorite animal is still – a cheetah," Mogerman said.

However, Mogerman said she is more than a career animal lover. She knows she is also a role model to families of color.

"People can only be what they can see," she said.

And while Mogerman said she has exciting plans for the zoo -- that were not yet ready to be announced -- she wanted to use her own lived experience to build programs to reconnect local families with nature.

"As African-Americans, we were in this country working the land. So, we knew some of those things, some of those connections in nature," Mogerman said.

Grover Washington, Jr. Middle School teacher Nyana Cofer said Mogerman inspired herself and her students.

"It's a proud moment. We always love to bring the kids here every year," Cofer said.

Mogerman said she looks forward to showing these children what is possible for themselves and our world.

"I recognize the privilege and honor that it has, and I take it seriously," she said.