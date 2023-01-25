Philadelphia community members protest award for Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE - Philadelphia city leaders, activists, and community members say they are "appalled" that The Union League of Philadelphia selected Gov. Ron DeSantis as the recipient of its prestigious Thomas Jefferson Gold Medal Award.

The Union League of Philadelphia is an elite society that was founded in 1862 to support then-President Abraham Lincoln.

Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Tuesday to protest during DeSantis' arrival.

Local politicians, religious leaders, and activists said honoring the controversial conservative Republican contradicts the values they believe Lincoln stood for.

"How dare they decide to give this man this award," Councilmember Sharon Vaugh said.

"We are appalled that they would award their highest award to the governor of Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis. It is an affront to every Black and brown person in America," said Pastor Robert Collier.

More than 100 Black members of the club have reportedly voiced opposition to welcoming DeSantis who has notably received backlash for his recent political decision to ban books on race and courses on African American history. He's also bused undocumented migrants out of Florida.

"Governor de Santos wishes to completely sanitize our country, our classrooms, and college lecture halls of Black history. Black history is American history. We cannot and we will not ignore the horrific atrocities that occurred against our black ancestors on American soil," said Melissa Robbins.

Those in opposition said their requests to rescind DeSantis' invitation were ignored. Following the event, protestors called on union members to cancel their memberships and other organizations to boycott the Union League and its facilities.