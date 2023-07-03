How to keep your pets safe during July 4th fireworks

How to keep your pets safe from loud fireworks during 4th of July

How to keep your pets safe from loud fireworks during 4th of July

How to keep your pets safe from loud fireworks during 4th of July

MIAMI - While the beaches, barbecues, and fireworks combine to make the Fourth of July the most fun summer holiday weekend for humans, for pets it's traditionally the most dangerous time of the year.

More pets go missing each year over the July 4th holiday than at any other time.

Most dogs and cats get frazzled by fireworks and it's important to keep them calm and safe.

First off, do not take dogs to public fireworks displays. In fact, it's best to keep all pets inside.

Here's what you can do:

Keep Pets Indoors

Keep your pets in a safe, enclosed room, preferably one without windows. If you're having guests over, consider keeping pets in a room that's off-limits to guests, with plenty of water and food.

Create a calming environment

Surround pets with their favorite toys and other familiar objects. Sometimes the smell of an article of clothing from your laundry can help comfort them. Play soothing music and keep the room as quiet as possible by closing doors, windows, and blinds.

Keep them away from fireworks

Even if your pet doesn't seem obviously upset by fireworks, they can still cause harm to pets. Avoid potential burns, injuries, or possible ingestion by keeping all pets out of the vicinity of fireworks.

UPDATE IDENTIFICATION

The biggest risk of all this 4th of July is that pets will get loose and become lost. Even if a pet is secured inside, the sound of fireworks can cause them to panic – sometimes even breaking through glass windows. Make sure your pets are microchipped and wearing identification tags.