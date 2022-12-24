Pet owners urged to take precautions for their four-legged friends as cold blast arrives in South Florida

MIAMI -- As the coldest weather of the season so far arrived in South Florida Friday, some residents were taking steps to keep their pets safe.

"The first thing I think about is my turtles," said Jacky Tiffer about her two pet reptiles named Shelvy and Buffy. "They live outside and they're cold blooded animals."

She said she places her 8-year-old rescued turtles on a towel in her bathroom on cold nights. "They're warm (and) they love it!"

Officials are urging others with pets to take extra precautions to keep them safe over the weekend when temperatures in South Florida are expected to plunge to the 40s with wind chills Friday night expected to range in the 30s in some areas.

The Miami-Dade Fire & Rescue Department and officials with the Miami-Dade Department of Emergency Management also issued other safety tips:

Stay indoors as much as possible

Dress in multiple layers while outside

Do not use generators, charcoal or gas grills indoors

Bring pets indoors.