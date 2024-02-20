Person shot during northwest Miami-Dade apartment robbery
MIAMI - One person is hospitalized after an overnight shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.
According to police, just before 4 a.m. officers were sent to the 700 block of NW 95th Street, just west of I-95, after receiving reports of gunfire.
Two people reportedly forced their way into an apartment and began shooting, a person who lives there was hit several times. The gun-toting duo then stole several items and left.
The injured person was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed in critical condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.