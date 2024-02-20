Person shot during northwest Miami-Dade apartment robbery

MIAMI - One person is hospitalized after an overnight shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, just before 4 a.m. officers were sent to the 700 block of NW 95th Street, just west of I-95, after receiving reports of gunfire.

Two people reportedly forced their way into an apartment and began shooting, a person who lives there was hit several times. The gun-toting duo then stole several items and left.

The injured person was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed in critical condition.