Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard, police say

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.

The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.

Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.

It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 3:59 PM

