Watch CBS News
Local News

Person hospitalized after getting pistol-whipped by Hialeah armed robbery suspect

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

HIALEAH — Police are investigating an armed robbery out of Hialeah that left one person hospitalized after getting pistol-whipped by the suspect on Saturday.

According to Hialeah Police, the incident occurred in the area of 7751 W. 28th Ave. and the victim was transported to Palmetto Hospital as a result of being pistol-whipped by the robber. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

It is unclear at this time whether the suspect fired their gun during the incident and the scene is currently under investigation.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 3:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.