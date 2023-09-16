Person hospitalized after getting pistol-whipped by Hialeah armed robbery suspect

HIALEAH — Police are investigating an armed robbery out of Hialeah that left one person hospitalized after getting pistol-whipped by the suspect on Saturday.

According to Hialeah Police, the incident occurred in the area of 7751 W. 28th Ave. and the victim was transported to Palmetto Hospital as a result of being pistol-whipped by the robber. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

It is unclear at this time whether the suspect fired their gun during the incident and the scene is currently under investigation.