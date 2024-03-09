Person hospitalized, 3 detained after apparent shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — A person is hospitalized and three people are detained after an apparent shooting in Broward County on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded the 1400 block of Northeast 57th Street about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found "evidence of a shooting" and that the victim had arrived at Imperial Point Hospital.

At this time, three people are detained on the scene as officers continue to determine whether there are more outstanding suspects.

Officers are still at the scene investigating the circumstances of the shooting. If anyone has any information regarding the case, contact FLPD.

