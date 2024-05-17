Person dead, another hospitalized following shooting in North Miami Beach
MIAMI — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting in North Miami Beach on Friday night.
North Miami Beach Police shared on X that there is a "heavy police presence" at Northeast 18th Avenue and 159th Street, shutting down the area for investigation. Police also ask the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.