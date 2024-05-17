Person dead, another hospitalized following shooting in North Miami Beach

MIAMI — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting in North Miami Beach on Friday night.

North Miami Beach Police shared on X that there is a "heavy police presence" at Northeast 18th Avenue and 159th Street, shutting down the area for investigation. Police also ask the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

🚨 Update: One victim confirmed deceased. Another victim en route to the hospital. NE 18 Ave/NE 159 St is shut down. Please use alternate routes and avoid the area. This is a very active scene. Stay tuned for further updates. #StaySafe #NMBPD — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) May 18, 2024

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.