Person dead after officer-involved shooting at Homestead home

HOMESTEAD — A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a southwest Miami-Dade County home early Saturday morning.

According to Homestead Police, officers responded to a home in a neighborhood off Sunrise Boulevard about shots fired either inside or near the residence.

Upon arrival, officers encountered an individual, who prompted officers to fire their guns and died inside the home. Homestead Police told CBS News Miami that officers had encountered the person before.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently on the scene to take over the investigation and interview officers involved in the incident.