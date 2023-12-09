Person arrested for allegedly robbing TD Bank in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY — A person was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly robbing a bank in Miami-Dade County.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the suspect entered a TD Bank located in the area of 14394 S. Dixie Highway in Palmetto Bay and demanded money from a bank employee.

Money was taken from the bank, but the amount was not disclosed at this time. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was later taken into custody following a joint operation with the Miami-Dade and Pinecrest Police Departments, the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, and the FBI.

No further information regarding the robbery was released as of 2:45 p.m. Saturday.