Person airlifted following reported stabbing at North Miami Beach High School
MIAMI - Police and rescue personnel responded Thursday afternoon to North Miami Beach High School following reports of a stabbing.
Unconfirmed reports indicated a student had to be airlifted to a local hospital following an incident at the school.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a large police presence, as well as, rescue personnel at the school located in the 1200 block of NE 167th Street.
A rescue chopper that had landed on an adjacent field was seen evacuating a person.
Authorities have yet to issue details.
