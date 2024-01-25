MIAMI - Police and rescue personnel responded Thursday afternoon to North Miami Beach High School following reports of a stabbing.

Person airlifted following reported stabbing at North Miami Beach High School CBS News Miami

Unconfirmed reports indicated a student had to be airlifted to a local hospital following an incident at the school.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a large police presence, as well as, rescue personnel at the school located in the 1200 block of NE 167th Street.

A rescue chopper that had landed on an adjacent field was seen evacuating a person.

Authorities have yet to issue details.