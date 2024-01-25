Watch CBS News
Person airlifted following reported stabbing at North Miami Beach High School

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Police and rescue personnel responded Thursday afternoon to North Miami Beach High School following reports of a stabbing.

chopper-pediatric-stabbing-in-nw-miami-conitnued-1-25-24-1.jpg
Person airlifted following reported stabbing at North Miami Beach High School  CBS News Miami

Unconfirmed reports indicated a student had to be airlifted to a local hospital following an incident at the school.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a large police presence, as well as, rescue personnel at the school located in the 1200 block of NE 167th Street.

A rescue chopper that had landed on an adjacent field was seen evacuating a person.

Authorities have yet to issue details. 

First published on January 25, 2024 / 3:22 PM EST

