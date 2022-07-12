Dozens of people facing eviction rally in Miami-Dade for right to legal counsel

MIAMI - Dozens of people at risk of eviction rallied in front of the Miami-Dade courthouse on Tuesday, demanding the right to legal counsel and to stay in their homes.

Miami continues to see astronomical rent hikes with thousands facing eviction, and many have been forced to leave the area.

The county is working to build more affordable housing but in the meantime shelters for unhoused families are beyond capacity.

You can follow the progress of current and future affordable housing projects with Miami-Dade County's Housing Affordability Tracker.

Laura Miolan, who attended the rally, said her landlord has gone above and beyond in her efforts to evict her so she can raise the rent. She said it's gotten to the point of harassment.

"She's tried everything. She changed my door locks without my permission. She locked me inside. I had to call the police on her because of this. It's terrible," she said.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is working with commissioners to get funding for legal counsel approved in the upcoming budget.

"Having a right to counsel would be a game-changer to ensure that people know their rights, have a lawyer by their side when they're losing their home, and are able to assert those rights in court," said Jeffrey Hearne, Director of Litigation at Legal Services of Greater Miami, Inc.

If the funding is approved, it will show up in next year's budget which goes into effect on October 1st.

The housing crisis is leaving many desperate for help. That's why CBS News Miami wants to share your stories to show the crisis you're in or how you navigated the system. We will highlight these issues and work to get answers and solutions. Send us an email at housing@cbs.com.