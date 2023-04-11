Pembroke Pines woman accused of shooting man she met on social media

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot a man while arguing with him in the parking lot of a Pembroke Pines apartment complex.

On Monday, just before 10:30 p.m., police were called to the Advenir at San Tropez complex on NW 3rd Street. There they found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound.

The man told police he had met a woman, identified as 18-year-old Esther Sanon, on a social media website and had arranged to meet her in the parking lot.

The man said while they were sitting in his car, they began to argue and he told her to get out. She reportedly refused.

The two continued to argue until Sanon pulled out a gun and shot at the man twice, according to police. He was hit once in the shoulder.

Sanon then reportedly ran off into the complex.

The man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they found Sanon in a nearby apartment. She was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder and carrying a concealed firearm.