Watch CBS News
Local News

Pembroke Pines salon worker accused of practicing nursing without a license

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Woman facing charges for performing medical procedures without a license
Woman facing charges for performing medical procedures without a license 01:33

MIAMI - A Miramar woman is accused of practicing nursing without a license in Pembroke Pines.

According to police, Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, performed post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and wound care on a woman even though she was not licensed to provide these services.

Afterward, the woman experienced an extreme amount of pain from the wound and required medical treatment from a local hospital.

During the time of the incident, Reyes-Leon worked at the Couture Salon & Spa located in Pembroke Pines and only had a non-medical "Facial Specialist" license.

She was taken into custody on August 5th.

Reyes-Leon faces one felony charge of practicing massage without a license, one felony charge of practicing advanced nursing without a license, and one count of misrepresenting self as a licensed masseuse. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 8:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.