Pembroke Pines salon worker accused of practicing nursing without a license

MIAMI - A Miramar woman is accused of practicing nursing without a license in Pembroke Pines.

According to police, Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, performed post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and wound care on a woman even though she was not licensed to provide these services.

Afterward, the woman experienced an extreme amount of pain from the wound and required medical treatment from a local hospital.

During the time of the incident, Reyes-Leon worked at the Couture Salon & Spa located in Pembroke Pines and only had a non-medical "Facial Specialist" license.

She was taken into custody on August 5th.

Reyes-Leon faces one felony charge of practicing massage without a license, one felony charge of practicing advanced nursing without a license, and one count of misrepresenting self as a licensed masseuse.