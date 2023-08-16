Pembroke Pines police searching for escaped prisoner
MIAMI - The search is on in Pembroke Pines for an escaped prisoner.
Police said Jeremiah Garza, 32, who is incarcerated at the South Florida State Hospital, was last seen around midnight. He was wearing a red and black striped shirt, camouflage pants, and a brown coat.
Garza has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to police. If spotted, residents should not approach him. Instead, call the police at 954-431-2200 or 911.
