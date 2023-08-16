Watch CBS News
Local News

Pembroke Pines police searching for escaped prisoner

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The search is on in Pembroke Pines for an escaped prisoner.

jeremiah-garza-pic.jpg
Jeremiah Garza Pembroke Pines Police

Police said Jeremiah Garza, 32, who is incarcerated at the South Florida State Hospital, was last seen around midnight. He was wearing a red and black striped shirt, camouflage pants, and a brown coat.

Garza has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to police. If spotted, residents should not approach him. Instead, call the police at 954-431-2200 or 911. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 10:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.