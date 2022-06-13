Pembroke Pines PD says investigation into accidental shooting death of child still ongoing

PEMBROKE PINES – A family in mourning after an unthinkable tragedy inside a Pembroke Pines home.

"It's just unbelievable, tragedies is what it is, a family is destroyed forever," said a neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Neighbors saddened after learning a juvenile inside this house was accidentally shot by a woman who police say was his family member.

"I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened. Everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass, they had already taken him," said the neighbor. "I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance."

The incident happened Saturday evening.

According to police, the woman was handling a firearm inside the home when it accidentally went off, hitting the child.

Detectives have not released the age of the victim, but they do want to stress that this appears to be an accident.

We're told the woman involved in this incident is fully cooperating with investigators.

Police said when they complete their investigation the case will be referred to the Broward State Attorney's Office who will decide if charges will be filed.