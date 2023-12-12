Pembroke Pines PD: Juvenile shot food store clerk during attempted robbery

MIAMI - Pembroke Pines police have taken a juvenile into custody after they say he shot a convenience store clerk during an attempted robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Drive-Thru Food Store, located in the 8100 block of Pasadena Boulevard.

Police said the cashier tried to flee, but the suspect fired multiple gunshots in his direction.

"The suspect then exited the business, and the victim contacted 9-1-1," police said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect in possession of a firearm.

The suspect, who was not identified by police, is being charged with attempted homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.